Friday’s Series Opener Moved Up to 2 pm

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (3-0) has moved first pitch of Friday’s series opener against Marshall to 2 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, in anticipation of inclement weather

The Yellow Jackets will play four games against Marshall this weekend: Friday (Feb. 21) at 2 p.m., Saturday (Feb. 22) at 2 p.m., Sunday (Feb. 23) at 1 p.m. and Monday (Feb. 24) at 1 p.m. Tickets for all Georgia Tech baseball home games are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

Tech will return home for the series against Marshall after taking on its first road test of the new season, tonight at 6 p.m. at Georgia Southern. Tonight’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Full Steam Ahead

