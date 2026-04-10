Friday Night Fight with Iowa Sees Tech Come Up Short

IOWA CITY, IOWA – Georgia Tech softball (24-21, 8-10 ACC) come up short in its first road game of the week as it fell 2-1 to Iowa (22-17, 5-10 Big Ten) on Friday evening.

QUICK HITS

Madalyn Johnson made her 24 th start, 30 th appearance of the season, on Friday. Johnson was a powerhouse in the circle as she recorded a career high 12 strikeouts against 27 batters faced across 6.0 innings.

made her 24 start, 30 appearance of the season, on Friday. Johnson was a powerhouse in the circle as she recorded a career high 12 strikeouts against 27 batters faced across 6.0 innings. Her 12 strikeouts are the most recorded by a Yellow Jacket in a single game since Blake Neleman’s 13 against UConn in the 2023 season.

The sophomore’s 122 pitches on Friday against the Hawkeyes are the most she’s tossed this season and the third time she’s thrown 100+ pitches in a game this season.

Paige Vukadinovich led Tech’s offense with two hits while Holly Medina, Addison Leschber and Madi Duffel recorded one hit each as well.

led Tech’s offense with two hits while and recorded one hit each as well. The pair of knocks for Vukadinovich brought the senior to seven multi-hit games this season.

Leschber continues to hold Tech’s longest safely reached streak of 17 games, surpassing the previous season streak of 15 games set by Medina earlier this season.

Abby McKinnis made her 22 nd appearance of the season, 20 th as a pinch runner, and came home for her eighth run of the season to help Tech get on the board.

made her 22 appearance of the season, 20 as a pinch runner, and came home for her eighth run of the season to help Tech get on the board. Tech’s Friday loss to Iowa is its first loss to the Hawkeyes since 2020 and its first ever loss at Iowa. The 2-1 finish is the fifth meeting between the two teams that has ended in a one-run difference.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The hosting Hawkeyes got on the board first as a single to center field advanced two runners safely home.

Tech scored its lone run of the game with three hits in the top of the seventh. Leschber reached on a single to center field before McKinnis came in to pinch run. McKinnis advanced to third on a single from Vukadinovich while the outfielder ended up on second off the throw. The pinch runner came home safely thanks to a single from Duffel who put enough on it to challenge the Hawkeyes’ short stop.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will continue to compete in the Dr. Christine Grant Classic in Iowa City, Iowa starting with their first meeting of the season against South Dakota State before a rematch against Iowa on Saturday. Tech will wrap up its time in the Midwest on Sunday against South Dakota State.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.