Friday Doubleheader Seals Series Win for Tech Over Boston College

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (22-20, 7-10 ACC) saw back-to-back wins over Boston College (11-25, 2-9 ACC) on Friday night, starting with an 11-8 walk off win and finishing with a 5-1 win under the lights.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game One:

Tech got on the board early with Leschber’s home run deep over center field that plated three runs to establish an early lead.

Boston College responded with one run on one hit in the top of the second, but the Yellow Jackets restored their three-run lead in the bottom half of the inning with a double to left center from Willer that sent Simon running home from first.

The Eagles once again chipped at the Yellow Jackets lead this time with a solo home run over left field. Tech remained composed and once again quickly restored its three-run lead this time with Vukadinovich’s sac fly that advanced the loaded bases.

After leaving two Eagles stranded, Tech stacked another three runs on three hits in the bottom half of the fourth. Willer got things started for Tech in the bottom of the fourth with a home run over right field, bringing Wall home with her. Medina capped Tech’s fourth inning scoring as she came home off Hunter’s sac fly to left field.

Boston College went on to stack a combined six runs on five hits and one error to tie the game 8-8 going into the final inning. With two runners on base in the top of the fifth, Hilleary entered the circle to relieve Watts but saw four runs come across before the Jackets could get the final two outs of the inning. The Eagles’ two runs scored in the top of the fifth came across on a single to shallow center that was combined with a Tech error.

The Jackets forced the Eagles to go three up, three down in the top of the seventh. After two immediate outs made the game look like it was headed to extra innings, Wall singled to get on base before Willer was walked, putting two runners on. On a 1-2 count, Medina stepped up and slammed one over right field for the 11-8 walk off win.

Game Two:

Game two began with both teams scoring one run on two hits in the opening inning. For the Yellow Jackets, that run was scored by Willer while a solid effort to take the lead was made by Tucker, who was called out at home.

Both teams went scoreless through the second, but it would be Tech that posted another run on the board in the third off a Tucker home run over center field.

After holding the Eagles to their one run through the top of the third, fourth, and fifth innings, the Yellow Jackets stacked three runs on four hits to round out their game two runs. Willer was able to get in scoring position quick with a triple to center field before Three doubles from Tucker, Hunter, and Vukadinovich helped get three runs across.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will conclude the three-game series with the Eagles on Saturday at 3 p.m. The final game of the series will be streamed on ACCNX.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.