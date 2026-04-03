Friday Doubleheader Seals Series Win for Tech Over Boston College

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (22-20, 7-10 ACC) saw back-to-back wins over Boston College (11-25, 2-9 ACC) on Friday night, starting with an 11-8 walk off win and finishing with a 5-1 win under the lights.
QUICK HITS
- Sydnie Watts made her 10th start of the season, 17th appearance of the season, to start game one against the Eagles. Watts went on to collect her fourth win of the season after recording two strikeouts against 19 batters faced across 4.0 innings pitched.
- Kenley Hilleary made her 21st relief appearance, 23rd appearance of the season, to take over for Watts in the fifth inning of game one. Hilleary went on to earn her third save of the season after recording two strikeouts against 14 batters faced across 3.0 innings pitched.
- Game one saw six Yellow Jackets record runs with four of those players seeing a multi-run day. Holly Medina led the group with three runs while Alyssa Willer, Gracyn Tucker, Raegan Wall all recorded two apiece.
- Medina also led Tech’s offense with three hits while Willer, Wall, and Addison Leschber recorded two respectfully.
- The game one win saw Medina, Leschber and Willer all record one home run and three-RBI. Leschber’s first inning home run brought her to 11 this season while Willer’s fourth inning rocket brought her to eight and Medina’s walk off home run brought her to three.
- Medina’s game winning home run was her second time providing Tech a walk off win while it also marked her third straight ACC series with at least one home run.
- Madalyn Johnson made her 22nd start of the season, 27th appearance of the season, in game two against Boston College. Johnson went on to collect her 11th win of the season after recorded five strikeouts against 25 batters faced across 7.0 innings of work.
- Willer and Tucker yet again had a multi-run performance as the Softball America ranked players recorded two runs apiece in game two.
- Tucker finished the second game against the Eagles with two runs, three hits, two RBI and her 13th home run of the season.
- The third baseman sits with Tech’s longest active hitting streak of 11 games, just one game shy of her previous longest hitting streak this season of 12 games.
- Leschber holds Tech’s longest reached safely streak after safely getting on base in each of the last 14 games. The streak is Leschber’s longest of the season and the second longest of any Yellow Jacket this season which belongs to Medina (15 games).
- Tucker and Willer lead the team with eight multi-run games each while Medina is just behind them with seven and Wall behind her with six.
- Willer continued to lead the Jackets as far as multi-hit games (15) and multi-RBI games (11).
- Tech extends its overall record against Boston College to 39-17 while going 18-8 at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets have taken the last four series (2026, 2023, 2022, 2022). Tech will go after its first sweep over Boston College since 2013 in the final game on Saturday.
- Friday’s game two was won in front of Tech’s softball’s eighth sold out game of the season.
- Tech’s 11 run performance against Boston College was the eighth time the Yellow Jackets scored 10+ runs this season and advanced the program to a 7-1 record when scoring double digit runs.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Game One:
- Tech got on the board early with Leschber’s home run deep over center field that plated three runs to establish an early lead.
- Boston College responded with one run on one hit in the top of the second, but the Yellow Jackets restored their three-run lead in the bottom half of the inning with a double to left center from Willer that sent Simon running home from first.
- The Eagles once again chipped at the Yellow Jackets lead this time with a solo home run over left field. Tech remained composed and once again quickly restored its three-run lead this time with Vukadinovich’s sac fly that advanced the loaded bases.
- After leaving two Eagles stranded, Tech stacked another three runs on three hits in the bottom half of the fourth. Willer got things started for Tech in the bottom of the fourth with a home run over right field, bringing Wall home with her. Medina capped Tech’s fourth inning scoring as she came home off Hunter’s sac fly to left field.
- Boston College went on to stack a combined six runs on five hits and one error to tie the game 8-8 going into the final inning. With two runners on base in the top of the fifth, Hilleary entered the circle to relieve Watts but saw four runs come across before the Jackets could get the final two outs of the inning. The Eagles’ two runs scored in the top of the fifth came across on a single to shallow center that was combined with a Tech error.
- The Jackets forced the Eagles to go three up, three down in the top of the seventh. After two immediate outs made the game look like it was headed to extra innings, Wall singled to get on base before Willer was walked, putting two runners on. On a 1-2 count, Medina stepped up and slammed one over right field for the 11-8 walk off win.
Game Two:
- Game two began with both teams scoring one run on two hits in the opening inning. For the Yellow Jackets, that run was scored by Willer while a solid effort to take the lead was made by Tucker, who was called out at home.
- Both teams went scoreless through the second, but it would be Tech that posted another run on the board in the third off a Tucker home run over center field.
- After holding the Eagles to their one run through the top of the third, fourth, and fifth innings, the Yellow Jackets stacked three runs on four hits to round out their game two runs. Willer was able to get in scoring position quick with a triple to center field before Three doubles from Tucker, Hunter, and Vukadinovich helped get three runs across.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets will conclude the three-game series with the Eagles on Saturday at 3 p.m. The final game of the series will be streamed on ACCNX.
Purchasing 2026 Tickets
All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).
2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!
Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!
Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!
Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!
On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!
Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.