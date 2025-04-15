Frese, Meadows Named Women's Basketball Assistant Coaches

THE FLATS – Marsha Frese and Chris Meadows, Sr. have joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball program as assistant coaches, head coach Karen Blair announced on Tuesday.

A 20-year coaching veteran, Frese comes to The Flats after three seasons at Loyola University Chicago where she was instrumental in the program’s turnaround. In just her second season with Loyola, the Ramblers improved its win total by nine games, jumped seven spots in the conference standings and signed its first-ever Top 75 national recruit. Frese also served as the recruiting coordinator and academic liaison at Loyola, helping the program achieve a program best GPA of 3.59 in spring 2024.

“I am thrilled to welcome Marsha, her husband Jason, and their children Kylan and Camden to our Georgia Tech family,” said Blair. “Marsha and I have been peers in this business for over 20 years and she is one of the hardest workers I know. She is a phenomenal relationship builder and recruiter, but, more importantly, Marsha is an exceptional person. She does things the right way and always has her players’ best interests in mind.”

Prior to Loyola University Chicago, Frese spent the 2020-21 season at San Diego State University after serving as the head coach for five seasons at the University of Missouri – Kansas City. While leading the Roos, Frese signed or coached five of the top 10 all-time scorers or rebounders in program history and guided the program through its transition to the Western Athletic Conference. The Roos also excelled in the classroom, leading Division I in team GPA for two consecutive years and earning WBCA Top 25 Honor Roll honors four times.

Frese also held coaching stops at Illinois and Northern Illinois and got her coaching career started working alongside her sister, current Maryland head coach Brenda Frese, at Ball State, Minnesota and Maryland. Together, the two laid the foundation at Maryland for multiple NCAA Tournament runs and Maryland’s eventual 2006 National Championship.

Named the state of Iowa’s high school player of the year in 1990, Frese enjoyed a standout playing career at Rice University, where she still ranks third all-time in career field goal percentage (.402) and owns the number two mark on the single-season three-point field goal percentage record board (.472). Frese earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Rice.

Frese and her husband, Jason, are proud parents to two children, Kylan and Camden.

“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to join Coach Blair’s staff and have the opportunity to learn from one of the most accomplished and respected leaders in our game,” Frese said. “Her track record speaks for itself – three Big Ten Championships, multiple NCAA Tournament runs and a national reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country.

“Coach Blair is a tireless worker and a proven winner who has developed countless athletes now living out their dreams in the pros,” continued Frese. “I’m excited to roll up my sleeves, get to work and contribute to the championship standard she’s bringing to Georgia Tech.”