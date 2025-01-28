Freer Named Academic All-America

THE FLATS –The first active football student-athlete to ever be enrolled in a Ph.D. program at Georgia Tech, long snapper Henry Freer (College Park, Ga./Woodward Academy) has been named second-team academic all-America by College Sports Communicators, CSC announced on Tuesday.

Freer is Georgia Tech football’s first academic all-American since Darryl Richard in 2007. Freer is the 15th academic all-American in Tech football history (with those 15 having earned the honor a total of 21 times), and his academic all-America recognition is the 102nd in Georgia Tech athletics history. The Yellow Jackets’ newest academic All-American is in his second year in the Institute’s doctoral program in chemical and biomolecular engineering, after earning a bachelor’s degree in the same major in 2023 (Tech’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering program is ranked No. 3 nationally). In addition to being a two-time academic all-district honoree, Freer is a two-time member of the all-Atlantic Coast Conference academic team, a five-time member of the ACC’s academic honor roll and Tech’s representative in the 2024 Go Bowling Military Bowl STEM scholar-athlete program. On the field, Freer was Georgia Tech’s starting long snapper for each of the past three seasons. He helped lead the Jackets to back-to-back winning records, fourth-place ACC finishes and bowl appearances in 2023 and 2024, which marked the program’s most successful consecutive seasons in a decade.

VIDEO: 11 Alive feature on Henry Freer