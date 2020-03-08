Francesca Pan Named to ACC All-Tournament Team

Pan led Tech offensively in its two games during the tournament to average 20.5 points per game, good for a tie for fifth in the league in scoring in tournament action. She dropped a game-high 26 points in Tech’s second round win over Pittsburgh before posting 15 points against No. 10 NC State in the quarterfinals.

THE FLATS – After helping lead Georgia Tech women’s basketball to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, senior Francesca Pan was named to the 2020 ACC All-Tournament Team on Sunday. Pan, who was named to the second team, was one of 10 student-athletes across the conference to earn the recognition.

For the tournament, Pan went 11-for-12 from the free throw line, recorded 11 rebounds, three steals, three assists and hit two three-pointers.

An All-ACC selection prior to the tournament, Pan has recorded 20 games scoring in double-figures this season and ranks in the top 20 in the league in scoring. She was also named to the All-ACC Academic Team for the fourth year, becoming the first Yellow Jacket to earn the honor four times.

2020 ACC All-Tournament Team

First Team

Aislinn Konig, NC State – MVP

Kiah Gillespie, Florida State

Nausia Woolfolk, Florida State

Dana Evans, Louisville

Ivan Raca, Wake Forest

Second Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College

Nicki Ekhomu, Florida State

Francesca Pan, Georgia Tech

Jazmine Jones, Louisvlle

Elissa Cunane, NC State

