Fowler Shatters Program 3-Meter Diving Session Record

DURHAM, N.C. – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team split its final road meet of the season against #-/20 Duke. The men took a commanding 175-106 victory with the women falling 169.5-113.5 to the No. 20 squad in the nation. Max Fowler strung together the greatest three-meter diving session in program history.

Fowler continued his titanic season from the diving board. The diver holds the highest-rated one-meter diving session at 407.25 and has been knocking the door in the three-meter at second place. His first two dives consisted of variations of the forward somersault pike placing his second in the session.

His next dive, the reverse 3 1/2 somersault tuck, was executed to perfection, recording a 91.88 score. No other diver hit a score higher than 75. Fowler’s final dives were 75+ point dives as he soared past the competition and into the record books. His final score of 471.53 clears the highest session score in program history, surpassing Ruben Lechuga’s 439.58 record set back in 2022.

Beyond the three-meter competition, he also took victory in the one-meter dive, securing the fourth-best score for the Jackets at 391.65.

Vivien Rothwell led the women with another high-caliber mark in the 100-yard backstroke event. Her time of 53.07 was 0.93 seconds clear of her competitors and sets the third fastest time in program history. The last two weekends saw Rothwell lay down two of three fastest 100-yard back times for Tech as she now holds all of the three best marks in the event.

Phoebe Wright continued her dominance in the 200-yard backstroke race with another race win and another top-five mark. Her mark at 1:54.71 became the fourth-fastest time for the program. Wright now holds the top-six fastest Tech times in the discipline.

Tuncer Berk Ertürk became the first swimmer to record a top-ten program record in a distance swim discipline this season. His race win in the 1000 yard-freestyle race was clocked at 9:08.67, placing his mark as the sixth best effort for the Yellow Jackets.

Both women’s relay teams set quality times, the 200-yard medley relay time at 1:40.29 was the 10th-quickest while the 400-yard freestyle relay effort was the ninth-fastest mark for Tech.

The Jackets notched 19 event victories and 44 podium finishes to close out the two-week road stretch.

Georgia Tech will return home for its final meet of the regular season against #-/17 South Carolina and Miami. The tri-meet will begin at 11 a.m. and feature a ceremony honoring all 14 seniors concluding the meet.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive), X (@GTswimdive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.