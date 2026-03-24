Fowler Set to Dive at Home NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team will feature junior diver Max Fowler at the 2026 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships from March 25-28.

2026 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Fowler will open his NCAA account in the one-meter diving prelims at 12:15 p.m. with the chance to qualify into the evening finals session beginning at 6 p.m. He will have the same schedule on Friday in the three-meter diving competition.

The junior has qualified for the NCAA Championships in all three years of collegiate diving, set to appear in his fifth and sixth NCAA events. He qualified into the finals of both the 1M and 3M in 2025, placing sixth overall in the one-meter final for his first-ever podium spot at the NCAA Championships.

The junior has emerged as one of the best divers in the nation and topped the Tech record books with the highest-ever session scores in both the 1M and 3M. The phenom also holds four of the top-five session scores in both disciplines.

Fowler defended his crown in the ACC 3M competition to become the first-ever Tech diver to repeat as conference champion and first individual repeat champion since 200 and 400 IM champion Gal Nevo in 2010. Fowler was named the 2026 ACC Men’s Diver of the Meet, the first Yellow Jacket diver to earn the feat since 2016.

All sessions will be available to watch on ESPN+. For all information regarding the championships, visit here. Tickets for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center can be purchased here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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