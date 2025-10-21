Fowler Named ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

THE FLATS – Max Fowler was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week for the first time this season following a dominant performance at The Dual Meet Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. The junior diver has earned the honor on seven different occasions throughout his collegiate career.

Fowler recorded 44 points in each of the three duals of The Dual Meet Tournament, the maximum points a diver can score. He claimed first in all six events throughout the weekend, three wins in the one-meter and three wins in the three-meter dives.

The Burke, Virginia, native improved his three-meter score through each dual before scoring a 203.00, 15 points clear of teammate Elijah Klier in second place against Minnesota. Fowler’s dive in the one-meter versus Army was his best of the weekend, scoring a 198.90, 30 points clear of the next best score.

Fowler has showcased himself as one of the best collegiate divers in the sport following an ACC three-meter diving gold-medal performance and NCAA one-meter finals appearance last season. He has dominated the early stretch of the season, winning all eight events he has competed in. He has now earned conference weekly honors in all three seasons of collegiate competition.

The Yellow Jackets will host their annual Alumni Meet on Saturday at 8 a.m. as their final home swimming event of 2025.

Full Steam Ahead

