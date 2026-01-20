Fowler Named ACC Diver of the Week

THE FLATS – Max Fowler was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week for the second time this season following a record-breaking performance at Duke on Tuesday afternoon. The junior diver has earned the honor on eight different occasions throughout his collegiate career.

Fowler’s first two dives consisted of variations of the forward somersault pike placing him second in the session. His next dive, the reverse 3 1/2 somersault tuck, was executed to perfection, recording a 91.88 score. No other diver hit a score higher than 75.

The junior’s final dives were 75+ point dives as he soared past the competition and into the record books. His final score of 471.53 clears the highest session score in program history, surpassing Ruben Lechuga’s 439.58 record set back in 2022.

Fowler has showcased himself as one of the best collegiate divers in the sport following an ACC three-meter diving gold-medal performance and NCAA one-meter finals appearance last season. He has dominated throughout the season, winning all dual meets he has competed in. He has earned conference weekly honors in all three seasons of collegiate competition.

The Yellow Jackets will honor their seniors in home tri-meet against #-/17 South Carolina and Miami on Saturday at 11 a.m.

