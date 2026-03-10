Fowler Earns 3-Meter Berth into NCAA Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler secured his three-meter entry to the 2026 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships after placing in the top-eight of the final on Tuesday afternoon. The junior has now qualified for six total NCAA events in his career.

Ava Gilroy began the day with her inward two-and-a-half somersault tuck dive from the seven-meter platform to score a 48.60 in her first attempt. She followed with a back two-and-a-half somersault tuck to score her highest score of the day at 51.80. She finished with 218.00 points to qualify for the final sessions.

The senior displayed her finest platform performance in the finals, nailing her forward three-and-a-half somersault tuck for her highest scored dive of the day at 54.00. She scored three total dives over 50 points, for a total score of 252.75 in the session. Her total score landed at 470.75 to place 12th overall.

Her five dives in the finals round was her best session as a Yellow Jacket and her highest score since her 262.05 at the 2024 Virginia Tech Diving Invitational.

Fowler returned to the three-meter boards in competition for the first time since defending his ACC title in the event. He accumulated 154.00 points through the opening three dives and sat on the outside of the top-18 for the finals.

Fowler responded immediately with an 80.50-point score after landing his reverse one-and-a-half somersault three-and-a-half twist free. He finished his prelims session with two quality dives to score 363.50 and secure back-to-back finals appearances.

He rounded into form in the final session with a classic clinical performance. All six dives scored 67.50 points and higher, his best attempt coming on the second dive with a forward two-and-a-half somersault two twist pike, scoring 81.60. His second session rounded out at 438.85, the fourth-highest three-meter diving score in program history with the combined score at 802.35.

Fowler clinched a berth into the three-meter competition of the 2026 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. He couples this with his one-meter entry he earned yesterday. He and Elijah Klier will dive in the platform prelims tomorrow at 11:15 a.m. during the final day from NCAA Zone B.

Full Steam Ahead

