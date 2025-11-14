Fowler Claims Second Place in One-Meter Final

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team enjoyed a successful second day in its home diving invitational on Friday. Max Fowler and Elijah Klier competed in the men’s one-meter final with Fowler claiming second place.

The women began the day with the first round of three-meter dives, Elisabeth Rockefeller recorded her highest score of the day in the preliminaries at 262.35. Ava Gilroy strung together a total score of 240.40 with Katie McKyton sealing one of the final spots into the consolation round at 217.65. Kat Brooker scored 192.25 after her six dives to place 20th.

Three Jackets advanced to the consolation round, more than any participating team in the event. McKyton built on her previous performance to score a 243.35 to claim sixth in the round. Rockefeller scored 249.40 to finish fourth with Gilroy rounding out the event in eighth at 230.75.

Max Fowler and Elijah Klier were ready to move into the one-meter dives following top-10 performances in the three-meter event the previous day. Fowler amassed a score of 352.75 to safely ensure his spot in the finals in third while Klier finished four points clear of ninth place at 290.65 to book his spot in the final round.

In the finals, Fowler grew into his performance as his final four dives scored at least 62 points each and scored 366.00 to claim second place on the night. Klier scored 281.70 in his finals appearance.

Fowler recorded the highest scored dive of the prelims round, his inward 2 1/2 somersault tuck graded out at 69.75, the second highest three-meter score of the weekend.

Georgia Tech will conclude its diving invite tomorrow with the men’s platform final slated at 11 a.m. followed by the women’s final.

Georgia Tech Diving Invitational Day 2

Women’s 3-Meter Prelims 9. Elisabeth Rockefeller | 262.35 12. Ava Gilroy | 240.40 15. Katie McKyton | 217.65 20. Kat Brooker | 192.25

Women’s 3-Meter Consolation Final 4. Elisabeth Rockefeller | 249.40 6. Katie McKyton | 243.35 8. Ava Gilroy | 230.75

Women’s 3-Meter Final Standings 12. Elisabeth Rockefeller 14. Katie McKyton 16. Ava Gilroy

Men’s 1-Meter Prelims 3. Max Fowler | 352.75 8. Elijah Klier | 290.65

Men’s 1-Meter Final 2. Max Fowler | 366.00 8. Elijah Klier | 281.70

Men’s 1-Meter Final Standings 2. Max Fowler 8. Elijah Klier



