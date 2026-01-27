Fowler and Rockefeller Claim ACC Diver of the Week Honors

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team earned two ACC weekly honors, marking the first time multiple divers earned weekly honors since 2022. Max Fowler was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week for the ninth-time in his career while Elisabeth Rockefeller picked up her third-career ACC Women’s Diver of the Week honor, first with Tech.

Fowler capped off the dual meet season, sweeping both the one and three-meter sessions. His one-meter session accumulated up to 394.05, highlighted by his final dive, an inward 2 1/2 somersault tuck which scored him 74.40 points.

His three-meter performance was equally as strong, locking down 377.25 points with five of his six dives scoring over 50 points. His forward 2 1/2 somersault 2 twist pike scored 73.95 points as his best dive. Fowler led all of the conference in diving scores this week and top-five nationally.

Fowler scored the fourth-highest mark in the one-meter event for Georgia Tech. He owns the best mark in both the one and three-meter diving sessions. His spectacular season sees him top of the nation with the highest three-meter dive score of the season and eighth nationally in the one-meter.

Rockefeller secured two high-scoring sessions to conclude the final meet before championship season. Her stretch of three consecutive 50+ point dives during the three-meter session elevated her standing at second place in the session.

Her reverse 2 1/2 somersault tuck scored 58.80 points; her best dive of the day, propelled her to a total of 309.83. This marked her second consecutive week scoring over 300 points. Her performance was among the top-25 best sessions of the week, notching two consecutive weeks of top-five ACC scores.

Georgia Tech will host the 2026 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships from February 15-21 and the 2026 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships from March 18-21 and March 25-28 at McAuley Aquatic Center. Tickets are available to purchase at buzz.gt/26swimdive.

