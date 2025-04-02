Four Yellow Jackets Listed as Midseason All-Americans

THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets have been awarded midseason All-American status after D1 Baseball and Perfect Game announced their selections on Wednesday. Sophomore center fielder Drew Burress and senior relief pitcher Mason Patel were both named 1st Team All-America by both publications with Perfect Game selecting junior shortstop Kyle Lodise to the 2nd Team and freshman two-way player Alex Hernandez to their freshman All-American list.

D1 Baseball Midseason All-Americans

1st Team – Drew Burress – OF

1st Team – Mason Patel – Reliever

Perfect Game Midseason All-Americans

1st Team – Drew Burress – OF

1st Team – Mason Patel – Reliever

2nd Team – Kyle Lodise – SS

Freshman – Alex Hernandez – 2-way

No. 22 Georgia Tech (23-6, 8-4 ACC) will travel across the country for an ACC series against Stanford (17-9, 5-7 ACC) this weekend. The series begins on Friday, April 4 and runs through Sunday, April 6 at 9 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. ET. All three games will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra and can be listened to on the GT Gameday App.

