Four Jackets Named Academic All-District

To be named Academic All-District, a student-athlete has maintained a career GPA of 3.5 or higher as well as on-court status as a starter or important reserve. This marks the third academic all-district honor for both Bilchev and Sharabura, second for Cruz and first for Nicholson.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kylie Bilchev , Alejandra Cruz , Scarlett Nicholson and Kate Sharabura were given academic recognition on Tuesday, being named to the 2025 College Sport Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced. This marks the third-straight year at least three Yellow Jackets were named to the list for their achievements on the court and in the classroom.

A consistent member of Georgia Tech’s doubles lineup all season, Bilchev collected 10 wins with teammate Sharabura, including eight at the No. 1 position. The doubles pair broke into the Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings in April and currently sit at No. 55. The pair picked up four conference wins and pocketed a victory in the NCAA Tournament over Iowa to help the Jackets clinch the doubles point.

Compiling a 20-9 overall singles record during the season, Cruz went an impressive 15-3 at the No. 2 position. The junior was 7-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and finished with a 16-4 dual singles ledger. In doubles action, Cruz partnered with teammate Given Roach to produce a 21-15 overall record before closing the season teaming up with Sharabura for the final stretch, going 3-1 in postseason play. Cruz consistently appeared in the national rankings, peaking at No. 85 in singles and No. 57 in doubles.

An all-ACC first team selection, Nicholson led Georgia Tech with a 21-8 singles record on the season, primarily playing at the No. 1 position. The sophomore went 8-1 against ACC opponents and compiled a 16-4 dual record. Nicholson entered the ITA national singles rankings in February and climbed as high as No. 23. She closed the season on a 10-match win streak dating back to March 1. In doubles action, Nicholson recorded 18 wins over the course of the season.

Sharabura completes the quartet of Jackets on the Academic All-District Team after recording a successful senior season on The Flats. Sharabura went 17-13 overall in singles action, including collecting 10 dual wins, holding down the No. 3 position. In doubles action, Sharabura combined to go 16-14 overall with teammates Cruz, Taly Licht and Nicholson. Sharabura partnered with Cruz down the stretch to go 3-1 in the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

To view the complete list of honorees, please click here.

