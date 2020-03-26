Fortner Tabbed Georgia Coach of the Year

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Nell Fortner has been named the 2020 Whack Hyder Georgia Women’s College Coach of the Year, as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday, after leading the Yellow Jackets to a successful 2019-20 season.

In her first year on The Flats, Fortner guided the Yellow Jackets to a 20-11 overall record, marking the best record by a first-year head coach in Georgia Tech women’s basketball program history. Tech concluded the Atlantic Coast Conference season with a 10-8 mark, good for the first winning conference record since the 2013-14 season and the first 10-win ledger in ACC play since 2011-12.

The Yellow Jackets capped the season reaching the ACC Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Additionally, the Jackets went 4-2 against top-25 programs and collected seven wins over teams in the top 75 RPI.

Other highlights include Tech’s first-ever win in Athens when the Yellow Jackets defeated the Lady Bulldogs, 73-40, on Nov. 17. Senior Francesca Pan, who was named to the ACC All-Tournament Team, also picked up All-ACC second team honors and was tabbed to the All-ACC Academic Team for the fourth time.