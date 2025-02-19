Fortner Named to Coach of the Year Watch List

One of three coaches representing the Atlantic Coast Conference on the list, Fortner led Georgia Tech to the best start in program history as the Jackets went 15-0 to open the year. The Yellow Jackets have defeated three top-25 opponents, including then-No. 14 North Carolina on Dec. 15, which earned Tech National Team of the Week honors by both the NCAA and USBWA.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Nell Fortner is one of 15 candidates selected for the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Watch List presented by AIXA Time. Fortner has guided the Yellow Jackets to a storied season in 2024-25.

Tech jumped into the national rankings on Dec. 9 and has spent 11-consecutive weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. With 21 wins this season, Fortner has guided the Yellow Jackets to three 20-win campaigns in her six seasons on The Flats. Currently at 21-5 on the season, the 2024-25 team is the fastest to reach 20 wins in the NCAA era at Georgia Tech.

In the midst of its 15-game win streak to open the season, Tech set program records for three-pointers made in a game (15) against Florida A&M and three-point attempts (38) against Mississippi State. With a 100-61 rout over Pittsburgh, the Jackets also recorded the largest margin of victory (39) against an ACC opponent in program history.

Standout student-athletes, Kara Dunn and Dani Carnegie have also gained national attention. After posting 28 points against Pitt, Dunn was named one of five USBWA National Players of the Week on Dec. 31. Meanwhile, Carnegie has earned five ACC Rookie of the Week accolades after leading all ACC freshman in scoring the majority of the season. The pair were recently named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List for national player of the year.

With the success of the program, the Yellow Jackets broke the McCamish Pavilion women’s basketball attendance record versus Clemson, drawing 6,386 fans to the Thrillerdome on Jan. 19.

Fortner is joined by fellow league coaches Niele Ivey (Notre Dame) and Wes Moore (NC State) on the prestigious list. This marks the third year Fortner has earned a spot on the list as she was named to the watch list in 2022 and a semifinalist in 2020.

Georgia Tech returns to action for its final two regular season home games this week, beginning with No. 13 NC State on Thursday, Feb. 20. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

