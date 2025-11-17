Former Yellow Jacket Christopher Eubanks Announces Retirement

THE FLATS – Wimbledon quarterfinalist and U.S. Olympian Christopher Eubanks announced his retirement from the sport of tennis on Monday.

“I can’t put into words how blessed I have been,” said Eubanks. “I was given the opportunity to travel around the world and form incredible relationships all while fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing professional tennis.”

The former Yellow Jacket was a blue-chip recruit out of Westlake High School. In a 2013 interview with Marcia Frost of Tennis Recruiting Network, he said, “The factors that I considered in my decision were the location, the room for growth in my game, and most importantly the education,” Eubanks said. “…the opportunity to play college tennis in the town I love in front of my family and friends was a choice that didn’t require much thought. It was really a no-brainer.”

His time at Georgia Tech was nothing short of outstanding. In his three collegiate seasons, he notched 90 career wins, including a 34-win singles season and 21 dual-match doubles victories in 2015-16. Eubanks helped Tech to NCAA Tournament appearances in all three seasons and was a two-time NCAA Singles Championship participant.

Eubanks also played singles and doubles in the 2015 BB&T Atlanta Open after his freshman campaign and became a singles quarterfinalist in the 2017 edition before officially turning pro on October 23 of that same year.

The Atlanta native’s marquee moment came during the 2023 Wimbledon Singles Championship. He knocked out the No. 12-seeded Cameron Norrie on his home soil before winning a career-defining five-set thriller over the No. 5-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round to advance out of his section. He became a sensation during his run and was the final American left in the draw. He pushed former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to five sets before bowing out of the tournament and became a star.

He competed in 15 total Grand Slam tournaments and qualified for nine consecutive major tournaments, appearing in the main draw of each major tournament in 2023 and 2024. Eubanks collected eight singles victories at Grand Slam tournaments and was the 2023 Mallorca Singles Champion. He achieved a career-high singles ranking at 29th and won seven ATP Challenger Tour titles.

Eubanks has been working as a tennis analyst for ESPN and TNT Sports, working as a studio analyst at the 2024 U.S. Open, 2025 French Open, and 2025 U.S. Open. He also conducted on-court interviews post-match during the 2025 U.S. Open.

“If you had told me this little boy from the Southside of Atlanta that he would’ve accomplished all that he did, he wouldn’t believe you…it’s been an incredible ride.”

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.