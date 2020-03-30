Football Uni Combo Final Four is Set

THE FLATS — The semifinals are set for the 2019 Georgia Tech Football Uni Combo of The Year vote, presented by EarthLink. Fans can vote for their favorite semifinalists beginning on Tuesday and Thursday at Georgia Tech’s official Twitter ( @GeorgiaTechFB ) and Facebook ( /GTFootball ) accounts.

After last week’s first round of voting, the top four vote-getters that have moved on to the semifinals are:

Gold helmets, white jerseys with gold numerals, gold pants – worn for Game 1 at Clemson (Photo Gallery)

Gold helmets, onyx gray jerseys, onyx gray pants – worn for Game 5 vs. North Carolina (Photo Gallery)

White helmets, white jerseys with gold numerals, gold pants – worn for Game 9 at Virginia (Photo Gallery)

Gold helmets, gold jerseys, white pants – worn for Game 12 vs. Georgia (Photo Gallery)

Voting for the first semifinal (Gold-White-Gold vs. Onyx Gray) will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, and voting for the second semifinal (White-White-Gold vs. Gold-Gold-White) will be conducted on Thursday and Friday. The winner of the two semifinals will vie for the title in voting that begins on Saturday.