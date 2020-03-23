Open search form
Open mobile menu

Vote for Your Favorite Football Uni Combo of 2019

THE FLATS — Over the next two weeks, Georgia Tech fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Yellow Jackets football uniform combination from 2019 at Georgia Tech’s official Twitter (@GeorgiaTechFB) and Facebook (/GTFootball) accounts. The 2019 Georgia Tech Football Uni Combo of The Year vote is presented by EarthLink.

Voting begins this week (March 23-27) with two of the Yellow Jackets’ 10 adidas uniform combinations pitted against each other each day. At the end of the week, the four highest vote-getters will move on to next week’s semifinals. Semifinal winners will be matched up for a championship vote.

Five of Georgia Tech’s 10 uniform combinations in 2019 were ranked among the nation’s top 10 weekly uniforms by UniSwag.com — No. 2 vs. North Carolina (Gold/Onyx Gray/Onyx Gray), No. 5 vs. NC State (White/Navy/Navy), No. 6 vs. The Citadel (White/Gold/White), No. 10 vs. USF (White/White/White) and No. 10 vs. Georgia (Gold/White/White).

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 22, 2020 VIDEO: Club 10/10 Hits MBS

#BestOfGT takes a look back at Georgia Tech football's February workout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

VIDEO: Club 10/10 Hits MBS
March 21, 2020 Inside The Chart: My #BestOfGT

Revisiting my favorite notes, quotes and anecdotes from a season broadcasting for the Yellow Jackets

Inside The Chart: My #BestOfGT
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets