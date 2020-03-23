Vote for Your Favorite Football Uni Combo of 2019

THE FLATS — Over the next two weeks, Georgia Tech fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Yellow Jackets football uniform combination from 2019 at Georgia Tech’s official Twitter ( @GeorgiaTechFB ) and Facebook ( /GTFootball ) accounts. The 2019 Georgia Tech Football Uni Combo of The Year vote is presented by EarthLink.

Voting begins this week (March 23-27) with two of the Yellow Jackets’ 10 adidas uniform combinations pitted against each other each day. At the end of the week, the four highest vote-getters will move on to next week’s semifinals. Semifinal winners will be matched up for a championship vote.

Uni vote: Week 1 🆚 Week 2 — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) March 23, 2020

Five of Georgia Tech’s 10 uniform combinations in 2019 were ranked among the nation’s top 10 weekly uniforms by UniSwag.com — No. 2 vs. North Carolina (Gold/Onyx Gray/Onyx Gray), No. 5 vs. NC State (White/Navy/Navy), No. 6 vs. The Citadel (White/Gold/White), No. 10 vs. USF (White/White/White) and No. 10 vs. Georgia (Gold/White/White).