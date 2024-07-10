First Saturday on The Flats set for July 27

First Saturday on The Flats provides Tech fans with the opportunity to engage with their favorite Yellow Jackets ahead of the upcoming 2024 season. The event offers a variety of entertaining activities for the whole family, including a DJ, tailgate games and interactive experiences right on Hyundai Field.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s annual First Saturday on The Flats is set for Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Admission is FREE .

RSVP

Let us know if you’re planning to attend First Saturday on The Flats by clicking HERE (RSVP not required for admission).

Entrance

Gates open for the general public at 11 a.m. All fans will enter Bobby Dodd Stadium via the field level tunnel located on Callaway Plaza between Gates 6 and 6A, off Bobby Dodd Way on the north end of the stadium.

Early Access

2024 Georgia Tech football season ticket members and members of The Tech Way will be allotted one hour of early access to the event, beginning at 10 a.m. Season ticket members and Tech Way members will be verified upon entry.

Autographs

The entire 2024 Georgia Tech football team will be available for autographs for all fans at First Saturday on The Flats. Head coach Brent Key will also sign autographs exclusively for members of The Tech Way (see below for details).

Autographs begin at 11 a.m. for all attendees (early access and general public).

Gain Exclusive Benefits by Becoming a Member of The Tech Way

In addition to all current members of The Tech Way, any new subscribers at The Whistle level and above are eligible for the special First Saturday on The Flats benefits, which include early entry and access to Coach Key autograph availability. Click HERE to join today.

Parking

Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the following parking areas for $10/vehicle: Lower Peters Parking Deck (E52), Klaus Parking Deck (E40) and Family Housing (ER66). If those areas fill, fans can park in any visitors parking area on campus at the regular hourly rate. Click HERE for a Georgia Tech campus parking map.

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Season Tickets

2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages begin at just $225. Click HERE to become a season ticket member today.

Three-Game Mini-Plans

Three-game mini-ticket plans to catch the exciting action of Georgia Tech football in 2024 are on sale now. Mini-plans include a ticket to the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Sept. 14 Military Appreciation Day home game versus VMI and the choice of either the Oct. 5 ACC matchup versus Duke or the Nov. 21 primetime ACC battle against NC State. Click HERE to purchase a three-game mini-plan.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s five home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State, Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

At this time, the only way to guarantee tickets for the Yellow Jackets’ home showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is through season tickets or a three-game mini-plan.

If you have any questions about First Saturday on The Flats, please email the Georgia Tech athletics marketing, promotions and fan experience office at GTMarketing@athletics.gatech.edu.

