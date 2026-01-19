First Road Test at Auburn Tuesday

AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis takes to the road for the first time this spring for a match day with the Auburn Tigers.

GEORGIA TECH (1-0) at AUBURN (6-0)

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 | 4 p.m. ET | Auburn, Ala. | Yarbrough Tennis Center

The Ramblin’ Wreck are back in action after defeating Georgia State, 7-0, Saturday morning in the first match day of the spring. Tech swept the singles competitions and took two of three in doubles over the Panthers.

Auburn has been busy in the past week, amassing a 5-0 record so far this spring without dropping a point. The Tigers defeated Liberty and Alabama A&M Sunday with 7-0 scores in both contests. Tuesday marks the 29th meeting between the Jackets and Tigers. Georgia Tech holds a 15-13 series advantage.

The Yellow Jackets are back on home court following a 14-12 spring 2025 record that featured a 25th-consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and a first round victory over Iowa. Tech went 7-3 at home and are led by returners Alejandra Cruz (senior), Given Roach (junior) and sophomores Taly Licht and Olivia Carneiro. Joining the returning Jackets are three freshmen, Sabritt Dozier, Eleni Karantali and Seri Nayuki.

