Finateri, Offense Catch Fire to Down Cornell

THE FLATS – RHP Aeden Finateri pitched five shutout innings behind an eight-run offensive explosion for Georgia Tech baseball as they downed Cornell, 12-2, on Saturday afternoon to clinch the series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (6-0) got another lockdown outing from Finateri (2-0), who struck out a career-high 10 hitters and issued just one free pass to shut down the Big Red (0-2) and allow their offense to work and work it did.
Tech scored eight runs in the opening frame, including two home runs from true freshman Drew Burress and a solo homer from Mike Becchetti. Becchetti would homer again later in the fifth inning.
John Giesler and Bobby Zmarzlak also hit gap to gap with back-to-back doubles in the first to score two, before hitting two-straight doubles again in the sixth to plate a combined three for a total of five RBI between the two on the day.
Overall at the plate, Burress led with the two home runs for four RBI. Giesler’s two doubles drove in three, as did Becchetti’s two homers. Zmarzlak’s two double drove in two and both Cam Jones and Matthew Ellis logged extra-base hits as well.
Finishing up the game on the mound behind Finateri was RHP Tate McKee, who worked six outs in six pitches, LHP Brett Barfield, who pitched 2.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball, and RHP Caden Gaudette, who pitched the final three outs and allowed just a solo home run.
Cornell was led by Mark Quatrani, who went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. LHP Huxley Holcombe (0-1) received the loss, surrendering eight runs on seven pitched in the first inning.
The Jackets look to complete the weekend series against Cornell on Sunday, Feb. 25. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Game Notes:
- RHP Aeden Finateri struck out a career-high 10 batters (prev. 8, vs. Radford (Feb. 17, 2024));
- Finateri is the first Yellow Jacket to strike out double-digit hitters since Dawson Brown (12) vs. Tennessee Tech on Feb. 24, 2023.
- Drew Burress is the first Yellow Jacket to hit two home runs in the same inning since Jackson Finley against Long Island on Feb 28, 2023.
- Through the first six games of his college career, Burress is hitting .440 with 11 hits, five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI. In addition to slugging 1.240, he’s drawn four walks for an OBP of .516.
- In just the first two games of the weekend, Burress has four hits, two doubles, two homers and seven RBI.
- Georgia Tech’s streak of five games without a home run allowed matched its longest since 2016 when the Jackets went six games between home runs to start the season.
