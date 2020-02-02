Fighting Irish Escape with 59-51 Win Over Jackets

BOX SCORE (PDF)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech and Notre Dame knotted the score 14 times and worked through eight lead changes on Sunday afternoon with the Fighting Irish escaping with a 59-51 win. The loss moved Tech to 14-8 overall and 5-6 in ACC play. Jasmine Carson led Tech with 17 points.

How It Happened

The teams tossed the lead back-and-forth five times in the first half and tied the score 10 times before Kondalia Montgomery pulled down an offensive rebound and converted for a buzzer-beating jumper to give Tech a 24-23 lead at halftime. Eight different Yellow Jackets contributed offensively in the opening 20 minutes with Tech shooting 31.4 percent and Notre Dame shooting 42.3 percent.

The teams stood tied, 33-33, at the third quarter media break before Notre Dame closed the frame with a 9-2 run for a 42-35 lead. The Fighting Irish opened a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 13 points before Carson hit the first three-pointer of the game with 1:56 left to play. Tech cut its deficit to seven points, but it wasn’t enough as Notre Dame took the meeting, 59-51.

For the game, Tech shot 30.2 percent from the field and 55.0 percent from the free throw line. Carson finished with a team-high 17 points, followed by Lorela Cubaj with 10 points. The Jackets won the rebounding battle, 39-31, including a 19-4 edge in offensive rebounds. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Tech with eight rebounds. Notre Dame shot 46.7 percent for the game and finished 17-for-23 at the charity stripe.

“When you shot 30 percent and 55 percent from the free throw line, it’s going to be really hard to win a game that way,” said head coach Nell Fortner. “I give Notre Dame credit for the defense they played. I thought they mixed up their defenses well and really took away our inside, which is where we shoot our highest percentage.”

Next Up

Georgia Tech takes a midweek trip to Pittsburgh for a Thursday tilt on ACC Network Extra. Tip is slated for 7 p.m.

