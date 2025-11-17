Fiedorowicz Earns First Career ACC Honor

The Poland native is the first Yellow Jacket to receive weekly honors since Sofia Velez and Mimi Mambu were named honorees after their respective performances at the Georgia Tech Classic.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball collected its third ACC weekly honor of the season as outside hitter Anna Fiedorowicz was announced as the ACC Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday afternoon. Fiedorowicz received the honor after leading the Jackets to back-to-back sweeps of Clemson last week.

Fiedorowicz earned her first Freshman of the Week honor after leading Tech through a double-sweep week against Clemson. She began the week with 16 kills Wednesday along with a career high .500 attack percentage as well as a career high three solo blocks. Her .500 attack percentage on the road was the third best overall for a Yellow Jacket this season while her 16 kills were the second best in a three-set match behind her own 17-kill performance against Syracuse. The freshman finished the week with a team high 28 kills, averaging 4.67 kills per set, and an impressive .479 attack percentage along with 13 digs, two assists, and one service ace. Her stellar offensive efforts brought her to 13 double-digit kill matches this season, all of which have been against ACC competitors.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain at home to host two of their final three home matches of the season against No. 7 Louisville on Friday and Notre Dame Sunday. Friday’s match will be a White Out so be sure to wear white. Sunday’s match will begin with a senior ceremony and be followed post-match by an autograph session.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.