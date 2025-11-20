Ferrari Sets Top-Three 100-Yard Backstroke Program Time

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team completed its third day at the Georgia Fall Invitational with four top-five program records set on Thursday.

Jillian Ferrari and Vivien Rothwell set the pace high with the eighth and tenth-best program swims in the women’s 100-yard backstroke in prelims before Ricky Balduccini raced out to a 46.78 in the same discipline to record the fifth-fastest time in the men’s record book.

Tobin Uhl notched his first top-10 record of the week in the 200-yard breaststroke prelims at 1:56.46 to lead Tech before Anna Hadjiloizou finished 10th in the 50-yard freestyle prelims as the sixth-best time in program history.

The first event of the evening began with Ferrari and Rothwell racing in the B-finals of the 100-yard backstroke and eclipsing their prelims times. Ferrari finished 25-hundredths off Rothwell’s program best time at 53.20 for the second best time. Rothwell swam at 53.45 on the day and now holds three of the ten-best times for the event and first, fifth, and ninth.

Uhl notched a 1:56.75 time in the 200-yard breaststroke B-final for his second top-10 swim of the day while Tuncer Berk Ertürk pulled off an incredible five-second improvement on his prelims time at 4:19.55 to have the best time of all Tech swimmers in the event and clinch the sixth-best run in program history.

Hadjiloizou finished at 22.67 for her second top-10 time of the day in the 50-yard freestyle with Nina Stanisavljević edging out her teammate in the B-final at 22.65 for the seventh-best time for the school.

Robin Yeboah took home a race win in the 50-yard freestyle C-final at 19.50 for the fifth fastest time for Tech before he anchored the 400-yard medley relay team which finished 10th to close out the night.

The Yellow Jackets will close out the invitational with prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. to qualify for the evening finals session at 5 p.m. Tomorrow’s events include the 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard backstroke, and 400-yard freestyle relay races.

Georgia Fall Invitational Day 3

Top-24 Final Placement (Finals Time | Prelims Time)

W 100Y Backstroke 11. Jillian Ferrari | 53.20 | 53.85 13. Vivien Rothwell | 53.45 | 54.03 14. Phoebe Wright | 54.02 | 54.11

M 100Y Backstroke 16. Ricky Balduccini | 47.69 | 46.78 19. Chris Richardson | 47.65 | 47.58

W 200Y Breaststroke 15. Kendal Chunn | 2:15.89 | 2:15.59 19. Anne Deedy | 2:16.33 | 2:16.40

M 200Y Breaststroke 14. Tobin Uhl | 1:56.75 | 1:56.46 21. Joao Caballero | 2:02.58 | 1:57.88 22. Julian Killius | 2:05.70 | 2:01.31

W 500Y Freestyle 23. Maria Webb | 4:59.45 | 4:58.68

M 500Y Freestyle 14. Vitor Sega | 4:23.23 | 4:22.25 16. Ben Gerhard | 4:26.22 | 4:23.35 18. Tuncer Berk Ertürk | 4:19.55 | 4:25.34 21. Lukas Vetkoetter | 4:25.15 | 4:24.65 23. Henry Gibbs | 4:28.75 | 4:29.70

W 50Y Freestyle 11. Nina Stanisavljević | 22.65 | 22.80 12. Anna Hadjiloizou | 22.67 | 22.63 22. Jillian Ferrari | 23.11 | 23.18

M 50Y Freestyle 17. Robin Yeboah | 19.50 | 19.85

W 400Y Medley Relay 11. Georgia Tech – A | 3:41.48 13. Georgia Tech – B | 3:43.29

M 400Y Medley Relay 10. Georgia Tech – A | 3:09.61 12. Georgia Tech – B | 3:13.60



