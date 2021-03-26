Fegans Shatters Outdoor 5K School Record at Raleigh Relays

Fegans clocked in at 15:37.16 to shatter the previous program best mark of 16:12.03 set by Hana Herndon in 2019 and earn a new personal best in the process. She never fell out of the top-two spots during the final 1600m. Fegans was listed as the No. 3 performer in program history in the outdoor 5K prior to Friday night’s race. She obliterated her own lifetime best 5K PR of 16:06.50 that was set at the Carolina Challenge during the 2021 indoor season.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. & RALEIGH, N.C. – Senior distance runner Nicole Fegans set a new outdoor 5K school record at day two of Raleigh Relays, while the rest of the Jackets were spread between Raleigh and FSU Relays in Tallahassee on Friday.

The Douglasville, Ga., native now owns school records in the indoor 5K, mile, 3K and outdoor 5K, as well as contributing to the current outdoor 4x1500m relay record.

At the time of publication Fegans holds the second-best mark in the country in the women’s 5K.

Fegans was joined by junior Liz Galazra (16:13.17) & senior Mary Claire Solomon (16:57.64) in the 5K in Raleigh, both setting new personal bests in that event as well.

While Fegans and the 5K crew laced it up in Raleigh across the South in Tallahassee a swarm of Jackets took on day two of FSU Relays.

Senior jumper Bria Matthews had a podium performance in the women’s triple jump, clearing a distance of 12.06m/39′ 6.75″ to take third-place overall among collegiately attached athletes.

Sophomore Taylor Grimes (13.79) and freshman Anna Witherspoon (13.94) collected a pair of top-10 outings in the women’s 100m hurdles, taking fifth- and seventh-place, respectively. Freshman Illene Soleyn also had a top-10 effort in the women’s 800m, finishing in 10th-place with a time of 2:15.26.

Sophomore distance runner Henrik Anderson ran a 3:49.50 time in the 1500m to earn a third-place podium finish. Joining Anderson in the 1500m was freshman Cole Miller, who set a new lifetime best mark of 3:54.78 in that event.

Senior sprinter Tyson Spears set a new PR in the 100m dash, registering a time of 10.58, giving him a sixth-place finish. Classmate Ben Jean came in 10th-place in the 400m dash, ending the race in 47.90, the same exact time he posted at the Yellow Jacket Invite last weekend.

Freshman distance runner Alex Thomas had another 1:51 showing in the men’s 800m for the second time this outdoor season, coming in at 1:51.42 to finish in sixth-place among attached collegiate athletes.

The Yellow Jackets will be back for Week Three action next weekend when Tech heads to Gainesville, Fla., for Florida Relays on April 2-3.

