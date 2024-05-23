Wilson, Troupe Advance in Day Two of NCAA Prelims

LEXINGTON, KY – Georgia Tech track and field concluded day two of the NCAA East Prelims. Ameia Wilson and Lydia Troupe were standouts on day two as they both advanced in their respective events.

In the women’s long jump, Wilson jumped a mark of 6.26 meters (20-6½). Wilson’s seventh place finish automatically qualifies her a spot to compete at the NCAA Championship in Oregon.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Troupe ran a personal best time of 57.43. With this qualifying time, she will advance to the quarterfinal round.

Anna Witherspoon competed in the women’s 100m hurdles, recording a personal best time of 13.46.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will be back in action for day three of the competition. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. unless the weather permits.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.