Jackets Conclude Day One of NCAA Prelims

LEXINGTON, KY – Georgia Tech track and field’s Cameron O’Neal kicked off competition for the Jackets in the men’s long jump. 

O’Neal jumped a mark of 7.37m (24-2¼) finishing in spot No.21. Coming into competition today, the junior was ranked 17th in the nation. 

The Jackets return to action tomorrow with Ameia Wilson, Anna Witherspoon and Lydia Troupe. Wilson and Witherspoon will compete in their respective events beginning at 6:00 p.m., Troupe will compete at 8:00 p.m. 

