Fegans Named ACC Co-Track Performer of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior long-distance runner Nicole Fegans was selected as the Co-Women’s Track Performer of the Week announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday morning.

With her time of 16:06.50 at last weekend’s Carolina Challenge, Fegans broke the Georgia Tech women’s indoor school 5K record by nearly six full seconds and currently ranks third nationally. Her 5K time was nearly ten full seconds faster than her previous personal best of 16:16.28.

During the final lap, Fegans clocked in at just 33.73 seconds, the fastest mark in the 25th lap for the entire field. This is the third individual, and fourth overall, school record for Fegans who now holds the indoor mile, indoor 3K and indoor 5K marks, as well as contributing to the current outdoor 4×1500 school record.