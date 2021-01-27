Fegans Named ACC Co-Track Performer of the Week

ACC Performers of the Week Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior long-distance runner Nicole Fegans was selected as the Co-Women’s Track Performer of the Week announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday morning.
With her time of 16:06.50 at last weekend’s Carolina Challenge, Fegans broke the Georgia Tech women’s indoor school 5K record by nearly six full seconds and currently ranks third nationally. Her 5K time was nearly ten full seconds faster than her previous personal best of 16:16.28.
During the final lap, Fegans clocked in at just 33.73 seconds, the fastest mark in the 25th lap for the entire field. This is the third individual, and fourth overall, school record for Fegans who now holds the indoor mile, indoor 3K and indoor 5K marks, as well as contributing to the current outdoor 4×1500 school record.
After just three meets Fegans is the third Yellow Jacket to earn Performer of the Week honors this indoor season.
Fegans and the Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Jan. 29-30 when they head to Clemson, S.C., for the Bob Pollack Invitational.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com