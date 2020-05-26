Fegans & Matthews Named as 2020 USTFCCCA All-Americans

Fegans received the honor for the first time in her collegiate career, while Matthews makes the list for the fifth-time overall. Matthews earned All-American honors in the long and triple jump during the 2016 indoor season, in the triple jump during the 2019 indoor season and received an honorable mention in the triple jump in the 2019 outdoor season. The duos selections will mark the 86 th and 87 th time that a Georgia Tech women’s track & field athlete has earned All-American honors.

New Orleans, La. – Junior long-distance runner Nicole Fegans and senior jumper Bria Matthews were both officially announced as All-Americans by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday afternoon.

Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA Division I Track & Field Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:

Based on the post-medical scratches startlist for the national championships posted on Wednesday, March 11 at 9:24 p.m., local, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season: Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the startlist for the anticipated event. Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event. Those listed as alternates will not be recognized.

There will not be a distinction of “first-team”, “second-team”, or “honorable mention” to these recognitions.

Thus, a total of 671 honors were handed out to 119 different institutions on Tuesday. A full list of honorees can be found here.

At the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships Fegans and Matthews each took home the gold in their respective events. Fegans set a new indoor school record in the 3000m run recording a blazing time of 9:06.92, while Matthews earned her sixth overall ACC title after hitting a mark of 13.42m in the triple jump.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com