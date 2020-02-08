Fegans Breaks Women’s Indoor Mile School Record Again

Results

College Station, Texas – Junior distance runner Nicole Fegans broke the Georgia Tech women’s indoor mile record for the second time this season at the Charlie Thomas Invitational this afternoon in College Station as she ran for a time of 4:41.55 to shatter her own personal record as well.

Earlier this indoor season at the Bob Pollack Invitational hosted by Clemson, Fegans made history as she shattered the previous school record of 4:45.17 by nearly two seconds at 4:43.28. She has done that yet again as she was able to top that time by almost two seconds.

In a dominate performance Fegans led the competition for nearly the entire time as she found herself in the lead from the first 209m at 36.90. From that point forward she would lead the pack for the remainder of the race clocking in at 2:23.42 at just over the halfway point. When it was all said and done Fegans was ahead of the next closest finisher, TCU’s Mariah Castillo (4:43.89), by well over two seconds.

With nationals less than a month away Fegans has established herself as one of the ACC’s top runners in the mile.

Results for the final day of the Charlie Thomas Invitational can be found here.

Georgia Tech’s women’s team placed second overall at the meet scoring a total of 82 points.

I thought the women competed well throughout the weekend, and the second-place team finish reflects that,” said women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “Nicole is obviously running very well, congrats to her on continuing to set the bar higher. Taylor is also competing at a consistently high level. Anna has been knocking on the door of a personal best, and finally got it today. And Olivia had another really good day in the vault. Behind those individuals, we have some women that are making great improvements every time out. So we feel good about the direction we’re heading as the conference meet approaches.”

The Yellow Jackets were strongly represented in the women’s mile at the Charlie Thomas Invitational as Kim Hallowes (4:49.84), Mary Claire Solomon (4:55.20) and Claire Mortiz (4:56.95) would each set new personal best in the indoor mile too.

In the women’s 3000m three Yellow Jackets set new personal records as they were led by sophomore Mary Kathryn Knott’s time of 9:44.21 earned her a new PR and was good enough for a second-place finish. Fellow sophomore Liz Rice’s placed fifth in that event and also garnered a new personal best at 9:48.28. Senior Ellen Flood ran for a time of 9:52.06, beating her previous PR by just over five seconds (9:57.53).

Olivia Moore earned a second place performance in the women’s pole vault. The sophomore was able to clear 4.03m. The women’s long jump saw Taylor Grimes also place second as she would hit a mark of 5.84m. Senior Bria Matthews took third in the women’s triple jump leaping for 12.29m.

Grimes would earn another second-place performance in the women’s 60m hurdle finals with a time of 8.32. Freshman Anna Witherspoon also recorded a new personal record in that event as she crossed the line at 8.39 to beat her previous best mark of 8.41 set at the Clemson Orange & Purple Elite meet earlier this past January. Witherspoon’s 25.13 performance in the 200m finals earned her a new PR in that event.

Fellow sophomore Jordynn Tyndall’s time of 2:12.39 in the 800m finals earned her a new PR, as she was over one second faster than her previous PR of 2:13.42 set at last year’s Yellow Jacket Invitational. In the same event freshman Lydia Troupe was milliseconds faster than her previous personal best of 2:21.55 that was ran at the Bob Pollack Invite this year.

The Georgia Tech men were well represented during the second day of the Charlie Thomas Invite, being led by junior Andrew Kent in the men’s mile. Kent set a new PR of 4:05.42 to place second. Junior Sam Costa and sophomore David Reteneller would also record a new personal best of 4:12.86 and 4:14.92 in that event, respectively.

Junior Anthony Brooks made podium in the men’s 400m finals taking third with a time of 47.49. Later on in the men’s 800m final freshman Cole Miller earned a new PR of 1:57.18, topping his previous best mark of 1:54.27 by just milliseconds. Sophomore James Craigin placed fourth in the men’s 3000m clocking in at 8:26.77.

The Yellow Jackets will return for three meets next weekend at Clemson, Iowa State and Vanderbilt.

