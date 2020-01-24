Fegans Breaks 24-Year-Old School Mile Record

Results

Clemson, S.C. – Nicole Fegans broke a 24-year-old school record with a mile time of 4:43.28 to lead Georgia Tech on the first day of the Bob Pollock Invitational on Friday.

Fegans, who finished second overall in the race, broke the record originally set in 1996 by Beth Mallory by nearly two full seconds. It marks Fegans’ second entry into the school record books already this season, after turning in the second-fastest 3000m time in program history last weekend.

Taylor Grimes also had another big day for the Yellow Jackets, finishing third in the 60m hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.28, and third in the long jump, with a mark of 5.93m (19-05.50). On the men’s side, Ty Brooks finished second in the 400m dash with a personal-best time of 47.48, and Braeden Collins crossed the finish line third in the men’s mile, with a time of 4:12.67.

In all, the Jackets turned in ten top-5 finishes on day one.

Freshman Tacari Demery finished fourth in the 60m dash, with a time of 7.53, while freshman Anna Witherspoon placed fifth in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.42. Attallah Smith finished fourth in the long jump, hitting a mark of 5.67 meters (18-07.25). Kim Hallowes crossed fifth in the women’s mile, with a time of 4:50.24. And Olivia Moore finished fifth in the pole vault with a mark of 3.82m (12-06.25).

The Bob Pollock Invitational continues on Saturday, with events beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com