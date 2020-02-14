Fegans Breaks 18-Year Old 3000m School Indoor Record

Iowa State Results | Clemson Results | Vanderbilt Results

The Flats – Georgia Tech’s track & field program closed out the first day of multiple meets across the Midwest and South this weekend at Clemson, Iowa State and Vanderbilt. The Yellow Jackets were led by junior Nicole Fegans who broke the indoor school record in the women’s 3000m with a time of 9:16.88, shattering the previous record of 9:22.89 set in 2002.

IOWA STATE CLASSIC

Fegans had another stellar meet as she broke an 18-year old record in the women’s 3000m run with a time of 9:16.88. The previous record was set in 2002 by Renee Metivier. She topped the previous time by just over six-seconds. This was the third time this indoor season that Fegans broke a school record having previously done so twice in the mile.

It was evident through the 2000m mark that she was close to breaking the record as she clocked in at 6:13.72. The effort displayed during the last third of the race propelled her to the history books yet again as she accelerated during the last 1000m recording a time of just 3:03.16. During the last 300m she never clocked in under 17.53 within a 100m split.

Fegans would not be the only Yellow Jacket runner to set a new PR in Ames on Friday evening. Sophomore James Cragin’s time of 8:22.71 in the 3000m final topped his previous best of 8:24.14 set at the Vanderbilt Invitational earlier this indoor season in mid-January. Junior Braeden Collins joined Cragin in that event and posted a top-20 finish (16th– 8:21.69) to lead the Jackets.

Junior Andrew Kent’s time of 8:09.38 earned him a sixth-place finish in the men’s 3000m invite final against some of the country’s top distance runners. In the men’s 5000m final Matt McBrien’s time of 14:28.48 earned him a new personal record.

CLEMSON TIGER PAW INVITATIONAL

Junior vaulter Olivia Moore set a new personal best in the women’s pole vault to lead the way for the Jackets in Clemson. She was able to clear a height of 4.07m on her first attempt to top her previous best of 4.05m set at the Clemson Orange & Purple Elite meet earlier this indoor season. She would finish third in that event.

In the women’s 60m hurdle preliminary round sophomore Taylor Grimes and freshman Anna Witherspoon both qualified for the finals with times of 8.37 and 8.45, respectively. Grimes would go on to set a new personal record in that event during the finals recording a time of 8.26, earning her an 11th-place finish on the leaderboard in the semi-finals.

Grimes went on to also set a new PR in the long jump leaping for a mark of 6.02m, good for 12th-place overall. On freshman Onyinye Chukka’s first attempt in the women’s long jump she went on to record a mark of 5.23m, earning her a new PR as well.

Senior men’s sprinter Maurice Simpson set a new PR in the 60m dash with a time of 6.77 in the semi-final round. Freshman Jameson Miller tied his previous PR of 48.69 in the men’s 400m dash.

MUSIC CITY INVITATIONAL

Senior Ellen Flood crossed the line at 17:03.64 in the women’s 5000m run to set a new personal best, putting her well over 25-seconds above her previous PR of 17:28.68 set at the last year’s ACC Indoor Championships. Sophomore Liz Rice also recorded a new PR in the 5000m as she ended with a time of 17:11.50, just barely topping her previous mark of 17:12.72 set during ACC Outdoor Championships last May.

The Yellow Jackets will return tomorrow for the final day of all three meets with athletes competing across multiple disciplines.

