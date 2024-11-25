Brent Key Coach’s Show at McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday

THE FLATS – For the third time this season, the Brent Key Coach’s Show – Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key’s weekly radio show – will air live from Georgia Tech’s campus, with this Wednesday’s show originating from inside McCamish Pavilion from 6-7 p.m., prior to Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s 7:30 p.m. game versus Charleston Southern.

The show, which will preview the 118th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate against No. 6-ranked Georgia on Friday night, will air from just inside the 10th Street entrance to McCamish Pavilion. Tickets for the Georgia Tech-Charleston Southern men’s hoops game are required to watch the show in person. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Bringing the Brent Key Coach’s Show to campus earlier this season – prior to home games versus Notre Dame (Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity) and Miami (Reck Garage at the John Lewis Student Center) – was in thanks and recognition of Tech students’ unprecedented support of the Yellow Jackets this season. Georgia Tech sold out its entire allotment of student season tickets prior to the first home game of the year, and the full amount of single-game tickets dedicated to Tech students were claimed for each home game of the season.

This week’s show at McCamish Pavilion provides bonus entertainment for Georgia Tech students and fans in attendance for the Thanksgiving Eve hoops showdown between the Yellow Jackets and Buccaneers.

Fans that can’t make it out for the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate edition of the Brent Key Coach’s Show can listen live on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and on Georgia Tech Sports Network stations across Georgia, including 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta.

