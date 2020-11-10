Tech Readies to Host Pitt Under the Lights

Submit a photo of your hero – a US Military member, a first responder or a frontline worker – to be featured on the big screen at Bobby Dodd!

The Yellow Jackets have won four-straight night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including both of its night contests at home under head coach Geoff Collins. Tech has been especially dominant at home on Saturday nights, as the Jackets have won seven-straight Saturday night home games.

• Georgia Tech football kicks off the home stretch of its 2020 regular season when it hosts Pitt in a primetime Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

• This week’s contest is Georgia Tech’s first Saturday night home game since it downed Miami (Fla.), 27-21, under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Nov. 10, 2018.

• The Yellow Jackets have won four-straight night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including both of its night contests at home under head coach Geoff Collins — a 28-26 win over NC State on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2018 and a 46-27 triumph over Louisville on Friday, Oct. 9 of this season.

• Tech has been especially dominant under the Bobby Dodd Stadium lights on Saturday nights, as the Jackets have won seven-straight Saturday night home games. GT’s last loss on a Saturday night at home was a 30-24 defeat to Georgia in 2009.

• Saturday’s game pits two of college football’s all-time winningest programs. Georgia Tech ranks 19th in NCAA Division I FBS history with 740 all-time victories, while Pitt ranks 21st with 736 wins.

• Georgia Tech is hosting Pitt for the second-straight season, a quirk of the ACC’s modified schedule put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It marks only the third time since Tech began playing an ACC schedule in 1983 that it hosts a conference opponent in consecutive years (GT hosted Wake Forest in 1991 and ’92 and Virginia in 1993 and ’94).

