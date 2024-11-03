Tech-Miami Kicks Off at Noon

THE FLATS – Saturday’s highly anticipated football game between Georgia Tech and No. 5 Miami (Fla.) will kick off at noon ET at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and be televised nationally on ESPN, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced.

A limited number of tickets for the homecoming showdown between Tech (5-4, 3-3 ACC) and Miami (9-0, 5-0 ACC) are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

One of the highlights of the homecoming festivities is that Atlanta legend Big Boi will be the featured performer at Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai, which has transformed the Georgia Tech football pregame experience by bringing the excitement and pageantry of Tech football to one of the most visible and vibrant areas of campus and the city of Atlanta – North Avenue. Big Boi will take the stage on North Avenue immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, the Jackets’ pregame stadium arrival, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, click HERE.

