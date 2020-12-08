Fan Cutouts Available for 2020-21 Season at McCamish Pavilion

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech basketball fans are invited to make their presence known this season by ordering cutouts of themselves to be placed in McCamish Pavilion for every men’s and women’s basketball game.

Fan cutouts are a great way for Yellow Jacket fans to support their teams even though they can’t be there in person. Cutouts can be purchased for $50 each, and Georgia Tech students can order one for $28.

Orders can be made at: https://printedfans.com/en/team-cutouts/ga-tech

Basketball season ticket members who donate to the Support the Swarm Fund will receive a promotional code to redeem for complimentary cutouts. More info on this and other benefits can be found at https://ramblinwreck.com/mens-basketball-ticket-info/.

Fans are urged to order by Dec 11 to guarantee placement prior to the first men’s basketball ACC home game on Dec 30. Cutouts will be in place through the end of the 2020-21 season.