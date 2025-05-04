Erica Moon Joins Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair announced on Sunday Erica Moon has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Yellow Jackets. The Atlanta, Ga., native played her freshman season at Texas A&M and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“We are excited to announce another great addition to the Yellow Jacket family,” said Blair. “Erica Moon is a talented point guard bringing with her P4 level playing experience. She is a true point guard who knows how to run her team, break down a defense, make the right reads and create for others. Our staff loves her passion for the game, her willingness to work and want to be pushed to greatness. Her best basketball is still in front of her!”

After redshirting her true freshman season (2023-24) due to injury, Moon took the floor in 29 contests last season at Texas A&M and earned the start in seven. She averaged 16.5 minutes per game, playing a season-high 24 minutes against Arkansas in the final regular season outing. In the outing against Arkansas, Moon secured a season-best five rebounds and dished out a personal-high four assists, while draining a three-pointer. Against Tennessee, Moon hit a pair of field goals to finish with six points.

A four-star recruit out of St. Francis High School, Moon was ranked the No. 76 player in the country by espnW HoopGurlz. She helped lead the team to a 25-4 record, and 12-0 region record, during the 2021-22 season. She picked up all-state second-team honors in 2022.

“I am so proud of our staff,” Blair noted. “They have done a great job of understanding our needs, identifying talent and, more importantly, finding great people and families. I love the collective personalities and growth mindset of our team.

“As we built the roster, we were also able to bring Georgia kids back home,” Blair continued. “As a program it is important that we keep regional and in-state talent home, and with this incoming class, we have most certainly done that.”

Moon joins fellow signees Catherine Alben (Snellville, Ga./Charleston Southern), Jada Crawshaw (Darwin, Australia/Long Beach State), La’Nya Foster (Riverdale, Ga./Austin Peay), Savannah Samuel (Woodstock, Ga./Boston College), Brianna Turnage (Atlanta, Ga./Florida State), Leyre Urdiain (Zaragoza, Spain) and Talayah Walker (Odenton, Md./Penn State) in joining the Yellow Jackets’ roster in 2025-26.