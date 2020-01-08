No. 2 Duke Outlasts Georgia Tech, 73-64

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full game book/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Postgame Quotes | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech men’s basketball pushed No. 2 Duke to the brink, but a scoring drought over the final three minutes doomed it in the 73-64 loss on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (7-8, 2-3 ACC) battled furiously, jumping out to a 14-6 lead to start the game, before using a 9-0 in the second half to regain the lead 59-58. The Blue Devils (14-1, 4-0 ACC) capitalized on Tech’s cold-streak, going on a 12-3 run over the final 4:17 of the game to get the decision.

Tech was led by junior guard Jose Alvarado’s 18 points and five assists as he finished as one of four Jackets in double figures. He joined senior James Banks III (14), junior Moses Wright (12) and sophomore Michael Devoe (12), with Banks III hauling in his fourth double-double of the year and Wright his fifth. Banks III finished with a season-high 15 rebounds, with seven blocks to boot, while Wright dragged down 10 boards, helping Tech hold a 39-30 rebounding edge on the night.

Duke’s Tre Jones led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Cassius Stanley (14), Vernon Carey (11) and Matthew Hurt (11) rounded out the other double-figure scorers.

Only four teams this season have played the second-ranked Blue Devils to within 10 points as Georgia Tech joins Stephen F. Austin (+2), Georgetown (-8) and No. 3 Kansas (-2).

Georgia Tech returns to the floor when it travels to Boston College for a 6 p.m. tip on Saturday, Jan. 11. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.