Drew Burress Named No. 1 Collegiate Sophomore by Perfect Game

THE FLATS – After delivering one of the greatest freshman seasons in Georgia Tech history, rising sophomore Drew Burress has been tabbed as the No. 1 sophomore in college baseball according to Perfect Game. The publication rated Burress as the top sophomore in the sport after being one of three to award him national freshman of the year honors last year, along with D1 Baseball and the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) – joining Mark Teixeira in 1999 (Collegiate Baseball) and Derek Dietrich in 2008 (Rivals.com) as the only national freshmen of the year in program history. Burress and the rest of the 2025 Yellow Jacket baseball team open the season on Friday, February 14 at 4 p.m. against Old Dominion. Click HERE for complete ticket information on the 2025 season.

Burress, a native of Houston County, led Georgia Tech in a myriad of categories in 2024, including average (.381), home runs (25) and RBI (67), becoming the 12th Yellow Jacket to win Tech’s triple crown. Burress is the first to accomplish the feat since Matt Gonzalez in 2016. His 25 home runs set the Tech freshman record and fell one shy of tying the single-season record (Kevin Parada, 2022). His .821 slugging percentage from last season gives him the highest career slugging percentage in program history, with a minimum of 200 at bats in White & Gold. It was the 4th highest slugging percentage in a single season by a Yellow Jacket, the best since 1926 and the first .800+ slugging season in 45 years (Tommy Thompson (.811) – 1979). In addition to his team-leading average, the NCBWA Freshman Hitter of the Year finished with 15 doubles and three triples and drew more walks (58) than strikeouts (37) for a .512 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.333. He also finished 8-for-10 in stolen bases and set the Georgia Tech record for most assists by an outfielder, gunning down 10 base-runners from center field this season. Burress led all Division I freshmen in six statistical categories to finish the regular season (home runs, home runs per game, slugging, total bases, walks and walks per game), while ranking Top 3 nationally in 11 categories. He also led ACC freshmen in eight categories to wrap up the year (runs and on-base percentage), while also ranking second in RBI, RBI/game and batting average to earn first-team all-conference honors. In just his first year on The Flats, Burress has racked up a plethora of accolades. In addition to all-conference and ACC Freshman of the Year honors, Burress was also named Perfect Game Third-Team All-American, Perfect Game Freshman First-Team All-American, a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

2025 Baseball Ticketing Options: Click HERE for complete ticket information on the 2025 season. Single-Game Tickets: Pick and Choose: Single-game tickets allow fans throughout the year to choose on a game-by-game basis which contests they’d like to attend.

Single-game tickets allow fans throughout the year to choose on a game-by-game basis which contests they’d like to attend. Champions Hall Access Add-On: Fans have the ability to experience all of the amenities of Champions Hall club area (including food and drink), while keeping your seat(s) in the lower bowl by adding premium Champions Hall access to their seat as an add-on. Single-Game Ticket Pricing Begins At: Seating Price* Chairback w/ Champions Hall Access $65 Chairback (premium prices) $15 ($20) Bench Adult (premium prices) $10 ($15) Bench Senior/Youth $8 Group (10+ tickets) $5 * Georgia Tech Athletics Association reserves the right to adjust pricing for premium matchups (vs. Clemson, Auburn, Virginia and Louisville)

ACC Saturday Pack Benefits: Know Your Seats: Guarantee your chairback seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Saturdays throughout the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park!

Guarantee your chairback seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Saturdays throughout the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park! Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting five (5) games for just $75.