DMR Highlights First Day of Vanderbilt Invitational

Nashville, Tenn. – Georgia Tech men’s and women’s distance medley relay teams each turned in top-three finishes as the Jackets wrapped up day one of the Vanderbilt Invitational on Friday in Nashville, Tenn.

The men’s team of Andrew Kent, Anthony Steets, Henrik Anderson and Joshua Williams finished second with a time of 10:21.43, while the women’s team of Mary Claire Solomon, Ilene Soleyn, Kim Hallowes and Mary Kathryn Knott placed third, crossing the finish line in 11:45.50. The Jackets turned four more top-10 finishes and three personal-bests on day one.

The second day begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Men’s Highlights

McKinley Thompson hit a mark of 1.95m (6’4.75”) in the high jump to finish eighth.

Freddie Allen (7.33m) and Tyson Spears (7.24m) placed 10th and 11th, respectively, in the long jump.

Cole Shea (4.65m) finished 10th in the pole vault.

Women’s Highlights

Denise Woode was the Jackets’ top finisher in the 200m with a time of 25.68. Reese Crawford (26.11), Kendria Edouard (26.40) and Madeline Hammond (29.54) all clocked in personal-best indoor times.

