DeMuth and Irwanto Travel to Auburn for The Battle on The Plains

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team is set for its next competition at the Battle on the Plains beginning on Friday in Auburn, Alabama.

The Battle on The Plains

The tournament will be played as a mini dual. Each mini dual will consist of a doubles match followed by two singles matches. The winner of two out of three matches will then move on in the draw. Each player is guaranteed to have four singles matches and four doubles matches on the weekend. Each flight will have a team champion based on points accumulated throughout the event.

Juniors Owen DeMuth and Jonathan Irwanto will each make their season debuts for the Yellow Jackets. DeMuth will play his first competitive match since the 2024 Battle at the Beach; the junior has notched seven collegiate singles wins. Irwanto will make his Georgia Tech debut after two seasons at California. Irwanto had a stellar freshman season with 17 singles wins before claiming 15 total wins in 2024-25.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.