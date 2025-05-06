Del Rosario Added to Women’s Basketball Staff

THE FLATS – Liberty Crayton Del Rosario joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as director of recruiting operations, head coach Karen Blair announced on Tuesday. Over the course of her professional career, Del Rosario has helped teams to four NCAA Division I Championship appearances plus the WNIT, NAIA and Division II tournaments.

“I have waited a long time for the opportunity to work with Liberty Crayton Del Rosario,” said Blair. “Her attention to detail, organization and relationship building will help accelerate our program. Liberty is an outside the box thinker and always searching for the most efficient and effective ways to complete tasks and communicate. We are happy to welcome her, and her wife Janell, to the Yellow Jacket family.”

Del Rosario, who has seen success at every level of collegiate basketball, spent the last three seasons at Stetson University as an assistant coach where she helped lead the Hatters to a 2024 WNIT appearance after finishing second in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Last season at Stetson, the Hatters recorded 10 ASUN victories, helped by Newcomer of the Year selection, Cameron Thomas.

Prior to Stetson, Del Rosario served as an associate head coach at Barry University for the 2021-22 season, where the Bucs made a semifinal run in the Sunshine State Conference Tournament. As part of her responsibilities in Miami Shores, Del Rosario also oversaw all aspects of recruiting as the coordinator.

Del Rosario spent the 2020-21 season at East Tennessee State where she helped mentor Southern Conference all-rookie team selections, Jakhya Davis and Carlyse Hooks. She arrived at ETSU after serving in the Peach State as interim basketball coach at Agnes Scott during the 2019-20 season. Prior to Agnes Scott, Del Rosario was at Virginia Union University, where she was named the 2019 WBCA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year after helping the Panthers to the CIAA regular season and tournament titles, before making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

During her 20-plus year coaching career, Del Rosario has assisted in the player development of five league player of the year award winners across seven different conferences in which she has coached. Additional coaching stops in her career include Niagara University (2015-18), Winthrop (2012-15), Eastern Michigan (2011-12), Morgan State (2010-11), Cleveland State (2006-10) and Notre Dame College (2002-06). In addition to serving in coaching roles, Del Rosario has also worked in recruiting operations and basketball operations.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join Georgia Tech and contribute to a program with such a proud tradition,” commented Del Rosario. “Supporting Coach Blair, the staff and our student-athletes in a meaningful way is a privilege, and I’m excited to help create a championship-caliber experience across every aspect of our program.”

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Del Rosario was a two-year letterwinner at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio. She earned her bachelor’s of arts degree in psychology from Notre Dame College in 2002 and a master’s of education in sports management in 2005 from Cleveland State University.