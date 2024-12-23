Dani Carnegie Repeats as ACC Rookie of the Week

THE FLATS – For the third time this season, Georgia Tech freshman guard Dani Carnegie was tabbed ACC Rookie of the Week. Carnegie averaged 13.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in the two games last week, helping the Yellow Jackets improve to 13-0 on the season.

She opened the week chipping in seven points and six rebounds against Rice before dropping 20 points against No. 23 Nebraska, while adding eight rebounds. The freshman hit four three-pointers against the Cornhuskers for her 10th game with multiple three-pointers.

Carnegie has scored in double figures in 11 games this season, including three 20-plus point outings. She scored a season-high 22 at North Carolina to open Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Carnegie leads Georgia Tech offensively on the season, averaging 14.5 points per game. She continues to lead all freshmen in the ACC in scoring and ranks 15th overall in the league. Nationally, Carnegie ranks 12th amongst the freshmen class in scoring.

With three rookie of the week nods to date, Carnegie becomes the first Yellow Jacket since 2018-19 to collect as many honors. Overall, this marks Georgia Tech’s 90th ACC weekly award all-time.

With Georgia Tech’s win against No. 23 Nebraska on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets moved to 13-0 on the season. Tech climbed to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, making the largest move for the second consecutive week, climbing four spots.

The Yellow Jackets return to action on Dec. 29, welcoming Pitt to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.