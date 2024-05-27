Cubaj Returns to Atlanta with Dream

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech all-American and standout, Lorela Cubaj returned to Atlanta this past weekend after making the Atlanta Dream’s 2024 roster. Cubaj played five seasons on The Flats before turning professional in 2022.

After finishing her season in Italy just a week ago, helping Umana Reyer Venezia to the LBF Serie A1 Championship, Cubaj returned to Atlanta to make her 2024 debut with the Dream on Sunday (May 26) against the Minnesota Lynx. She took the floor for her fourth career game with Atlanta – having played three games in 2023.

Cubaj was drafted in the second round (No. 18 overall pick) of the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, and was acquired by the New York Liberty via trade, to become the ninth overall Yellow Jacket selected in the WNBA Draft in program history. Cubaj played in 11 games with the Liberty before signing a training camp contract with the Dream in 2023.

While a Yellow Jacket, Cubaj helped Georgia Tech to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022, and finished her storied career on The Flats as a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year (2021, 2022). A WBCA All-American, Cubaj finished her collegiate career with 1,293 points and 1,265 rebounds to become the program’s all-time leading rebounder.

The Atlanta Dream continue their season this week with a trip to Washington, D.C. to face the Mystics. The Dream return to Atlanta this upcoming weekend to host the Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty.

