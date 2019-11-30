Cubaj Named to All-Tournament Team; Jackets Fall in Championship

BIMINI, BAHAMAS – In a defensive battle by both teams, Georgia Tech led for nearly 24 minutes, but couldn’t hold on to claim the Junkanoo Division title, falling to Rutgers in the final minutes, 46-43. Lorela Cubaj was named to the Junkanoo Division All-Tournament team, finishing the tournament with 24 rebounds, 22 points, nine assists, four steals and two blocks. The loss was the first of the season for the Jackets, dropping to 5-1.

How It Happened

Nerea Hermosa led all scorers at the halftime break with nine points as both teams shot below 36 percent in the half (GT – 35.7, RU – 33.3). The Scarlet Knights came out with an early four-point advantage in the first quarter, but Hermosa scored five of Tech’s next seven points to give the Jackets their first lead, 10-9, with 2:36 left in the first. Tech used a 9-3 run spanning the quarters as Francesca Pan scored on a driving layup to take a 19-14 lead with 4:40 to play. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen hit the first three-pointer of the game at 2:12 to hand Tech its largest lead of the half, 24-18. The Jackets carried a 26-20 lead into halftime.

Rutgers outscored Tech, 26-17, in the second half to seal the win. After being limited to six points in the third quarter and leading with a narrow 32-31 advantage entering the final frame, Tech regained a four-point edge with a quick 3-0 run to open the fourth. Rutgers answered with back-to-back buckets from Jordan Wallace to tie the score for the sixth time, but Cubaj and Pan combined for four unanswered points to put the Jackets back in the lead, 39-35, with 5:57 to play. Rutgers regained the lead at 40-39 before Kierra Fletcher pulled down an offensive board and converted the layup for Tech’s final lead of the game, 41-40, with 2:57 remaining. Rutgers closed the game with a 6-2 run to seal the win.

For the game, Tech shot 32.0 percent (16-50) and 52.6 percent (10-19) from the free throw line. Rutgers shot 35.3 percent (18-51) from the floor and 42.9 percent (9-21) at the charity stripe. Hermosa led Tech with 13 points, while Cubaj pulled down a team-best 12 rebounds.

Next Up

The Yellow Jackets return to McCamish Pavilion to host Wisconsin in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 5. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.