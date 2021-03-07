Cubaj Named to ACC All-Tournament Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After helping Georgia Tech women’s basketball advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2012, senior forward Lorela Cubaj was named to the 2021 ACC All-Tournament Team on Sunday. Cubaj, who was named to the second team, was one of 10 student-athletes in the conference to earn all-tournament team recognition.

Cubaj posted consecutive double-doubles in Tech’s two games during the tournament to average 14.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game. Against Clemson in the quarterfinals, Cubaj pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds to go along with 12 points, lifting Tech to a 60-57 victory to clinch a spot in the ACC semifinals. She followed that performance with 17 points and 11 rebounds against No. 3 NC State in the semifinals.

For the tournament, Cubaj shot 48.1 percent (13-27) from the field and dished out six assists. She finished the tournament with 29 points and 29 rebounds.

The ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and All-ACC first team selection, Cubaj owns 12 double-doubles on the season, has scored in double-figures 16 times and pulled down double-figure rebounds in 15 times. She leads the team in rebounding, averaging 11.8 rebounds per game.

