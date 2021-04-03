Cubaj, Lahtinen Tabbed All-America Honorable Mention

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen were named 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention as announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Saturday.
Cubaj, the ACC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year, capped the 2020-21 season averaging a double-double behind 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. She started all 26 games for the Yellow Jackets, helping Tech reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The All-ACC first team selection by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and head coaches, Cubaj posted 14 double-doubles on the season to become the first Yellow Jacket since 1991-92 to record 14 or more double-doubles in a season. The Terni, Italy native recorded 17 double-figure rebounding games and 19 double-figure scoring outings.
A consistent offensive presence for Tech this season, Lahtinen led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, averaging 15.0 points per game. She was tabbed the first-ever ACC Most Improved Player in Georgia Tech history after increasing her scoring average by over five points a game from last season. The Helsinki, Finland native owns 18 games scoring in double-figures, including 14 with 15 points or more. She set a career-high in scoring, dropping 30 points against NC State to become just one of six players in the ACC to own a 30-plus point game. Lahtinen also earned All-ACC honors, being tabbed to the first team by the Blue Ribbon Panel and second team by the head coaches.
Cubaj and Lahtinen are the first Yellow Jackets since 2016 to be named WBCA All-America Honorable Mention – Aaliyah Whiteside was the last Jacket to earn the recognition.
A total of 42 student-athletes were named All-America honorable mention in addition to The Coaches’ All-America team. To view the honorees, please click here.
