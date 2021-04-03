Cubaj, Lahtinen Tabbed All-America Honorable Mention

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen were named 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention as announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Saturday.

Cubaj, the ACC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year, capped the 2020-21 season averaging a double-double behind 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. She started all 26 games for the Yellow Jackets, helping Tech reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The All-ACC first team selection by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and head coaches, Cubaj posted 14 double-doubles on the season to become the first Yellow Jacket since 1991-92 to record 14 or more double-doubles in a season. The Terni, Italy native recorded 17 double-figure rebounding games and 19 double-figure scoring outings.

A consistent offensive presence for Tech this season, Lahtinen led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, averaging 15.0 points per game. She was tabbed the first-ever ACC Most Improved Player in Georgia Tech history after increasing her scoring average by over five points a game from last season. The Helsinki, Finland native owns 18 games scoring in double-figures, including 14 with 15 points or more. She set a career-high in scoring, dropping 30 points against NC State to become just one of six players in the ACC to own a 30-plus point game. Lahtinen also earned All-ACC honors, being tabbed to the first team by the Blue Ribbon Panel and second team by the head coaches.