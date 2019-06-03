Cubaj, Lahtinen Set to Compete for National Teams

THE FLATS – A pair of Georgia Tech women’s basketball Yellow Jackets, Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, are set to return to their home countries this summer to play for their respective national teams.

Cubaj will join the Senior National Team for trials in June. The team will then compete in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket, which begins June 27. Last summer, Cubaj took part in the U20 National Team trials.

Teammate Lahtinen will spend the summer competing in the 30th Summer Universiade and the U20 European Championships with the Finnish National Team. The Summer Universiade, which occurs every two years, will run July 3-14 in Naples, Italy. Lahtinen will then compete in the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship, August 3-11 in Pristina, Kosova.

Cubaj and Lahtinen have no shortage of experience representing their home countries on national teams. Cubaj will be making her 10th appearance on an Italian National Team, while Lahtinen is joining a Finnish National Team for the sixth time this summer.

